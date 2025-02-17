Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Increases By 18.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 31,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Creative Planning grew its position in Celsius by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Celsius by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.78. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.