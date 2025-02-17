Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Increases By 29.0%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:CIFRW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 156,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,303. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

