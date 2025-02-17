Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 8.4%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 61,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,175. The stock has a market cap of $268.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.46. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 70,070 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DMAC

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.