Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Decreases By 7.3%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of DRD stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,281. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in DRDGOLD by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

