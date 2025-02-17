Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declines By 8.2%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $25.65. 137,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $774.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -42.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

