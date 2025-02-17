Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Decreases By 7.7%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,902,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 319.4 days.
Entain Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.
Entain Company Profile
