Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Decreases By 7.7%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,756,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 1,902,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 319.4 days.

Entain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974. Entain has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.