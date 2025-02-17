Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rises By 11.5%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.
Euronext Price Performance
EUXTF stock remained flat at $120.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. Euronext has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33.
About Euronext
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euronext
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.