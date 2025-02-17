Short Interest in Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Rises By 11.5%

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.5 days.

Euronext Price Performance

EUXTF stock remained flat at $120.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. Euronext has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.33.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

