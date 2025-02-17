Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Rises By 5.3%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 407,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.40 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,913,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,971,427.40. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in FB Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.06. 113,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBK. StockNews.com upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

