Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Decreases By 22.2%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $24.83.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.