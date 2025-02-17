Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Drops By 13.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,741,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 2,012,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,413.0 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock remained flat at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
