Short Interest in Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Drops By 13.5%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,741,300 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 2,012,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,413.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

Shares of Industrias Peñoles stock remained flat at $15.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Industrias Peñoles has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

