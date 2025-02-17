Short Interest in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Increases By 10.8%

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intelligent Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 28,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Intelligent Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.87.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

