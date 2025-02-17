Short Interest in Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ) Increases By 10.8%

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Intelligent Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 28,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,083. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Intelligent Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $7.87.
