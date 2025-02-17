Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Grows By 6.9%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,274,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 1,193,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.2 days.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

OTCMKTS JSNSF opened at $3.65 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

