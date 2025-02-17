Short Interest in JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Declines By 6.4%

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $15.17 on Monday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

