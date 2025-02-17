Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Expands By 20.0%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
MLLUY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
