Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Expands By 20.0%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

MLLUY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

