Short Interest in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Expands By 21.3%

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.96. 96,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

