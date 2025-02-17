Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 17.4%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Trading Up 0.0 %

SMGZY stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

