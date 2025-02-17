Short Interest in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Expands By 15.4%

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,183,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $62,769,000. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.