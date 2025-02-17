Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Expands By 10.3%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Caldwell Partners International has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.87.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
