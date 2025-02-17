Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Expands By 10.3%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Caldwell Partners International has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.