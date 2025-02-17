Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Declines By 19.9%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company’s lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

