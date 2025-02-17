Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Declines By 19.9%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ViaDerma Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VDRM opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. ViaDerma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
ViaDerma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ViaDerma
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for ViaDerma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaDerma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.