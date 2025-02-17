Sierra Ocean LLC Buys Shares of 2,351 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.09 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $117.14.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
