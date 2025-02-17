Sierra Ocean LLC Invests $133,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

