Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $158.90 and a one year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

