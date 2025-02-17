Sierra Ocean LLC Takes $195,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,578 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.02 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

