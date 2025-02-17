Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 256,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sierra Ocean LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $27.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.