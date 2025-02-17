Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 960,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 789,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $85.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.98%.

Silicon Motion Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

