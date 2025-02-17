Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 778.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.5 %

SKX opened at $63.99 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.67 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $2,257,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,177.28. This represents a 39.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,093 shares of company stock worth $6,804,900. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.