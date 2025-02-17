Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

