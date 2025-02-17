SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

SLG opened at $64.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.21. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $82.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,862.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 634,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

