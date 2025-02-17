SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BILS. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 1,190,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,557,000 after buying an additional 777,222 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 371,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 357,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,247,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 283,463 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 363,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 227,567 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,405,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.30 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

