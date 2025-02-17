SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 537,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,961 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,015,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $445.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.33 and a 200 day moving average of $426.83. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

