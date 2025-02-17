SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Americana Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,686 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Americana Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $56,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

