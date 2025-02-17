SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ 8th Largest Position

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned 1.54% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $617,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

