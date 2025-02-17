SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $92.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

