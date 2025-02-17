SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Position Lifted by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Systelligence LLC owned 1.79% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,136 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 216,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,974 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

