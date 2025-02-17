SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Decreased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,543 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 1.48% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $28,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 873,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,254,000 after buying an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 302,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 367,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $50.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

