Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
Spectral Medical Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of EDTXF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 15,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.
About Spectral Medical
