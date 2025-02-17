Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Spectral Medical Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of EDTXF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.45. 15,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488. Spectral Medical has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.