Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SLI opened at $1.50 on Monday. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Featured Articles

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

