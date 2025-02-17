Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Rogco LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.55 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

