State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 513 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,988,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,081,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,452 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,933,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,356,000 after purchasing an additional 178,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after purchasing an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.08.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $295.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

