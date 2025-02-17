State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $27.72 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,709 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of VICI Properties worth $27,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $30.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.