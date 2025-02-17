State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $438.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $474.95 and a 200 day moving average of $499.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $418.60 and a 52 week high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 29.08%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.56.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

