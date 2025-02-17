StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
BPTH opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $9.83.
Bio-Path Company Profile
