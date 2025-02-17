Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 7,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.