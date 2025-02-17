Strategic Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,861,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $639.87 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $478.25 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

