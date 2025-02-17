Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,522 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $551,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $752,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

