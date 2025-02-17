Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $751.55 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $729.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.81. The stock has a market cap of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

