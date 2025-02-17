Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $260.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.45. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

