Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,044 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $336.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $336.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.