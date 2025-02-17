Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $661.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.14 and a twelve month high of $663.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

