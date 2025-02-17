Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 62,103 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Free Report) by 841.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 6.95% of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THYF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 123,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF Price Performance

THYF opened at $52.57 on Monday. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

